Shoreline wants your feedback on surface water

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Let’s Build a Better Shoreline!

The City of Shoreline’s Surface Water Utility works hard to protect our community and environment.

Imagine cleaner streams and lakes, more trees, less flooding from rainstorms, and a Shoreline ready for climate change.

We’re planning our projects through 2030 and we want to know what is important to you! 

Your feedback will help us decide which projects and programs we will do. This survey also asks you to tell us what you think about policies that could change how much you pay in Surface Water Management fees.

Tell us what you want

Share your feedback by Monday, January 22, 2023



