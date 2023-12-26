Ridgecrest Food Drive falling short of goal - can you help?

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association has committed to help Hopelink - Shoreline's Food Bank - get food to those most in need. 

Please donate Food and/or Funds to our Food Drive for Hope Link.
  
Through a generous Challenge-Match Gift of $750, New Frontier Technologies will match every dollar donated up to $750 by 7pm on Sunday, December 31st.


Non-perishable Food, personal care items and pet food can be dropped off at: 
Both locations are closed New Years Eve and New Years Day. But both have agreed to accept food donations through the end of their business day  Tuesday, January 2, 2024.


