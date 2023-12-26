Ridgecrest Food Drive falling short of goal - can you help?

Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association has committed to help Hopelink - Shoreline's Food Bank - get food to those most in need.





Please donate Food and/or Funds to our Food Drive for Hope Link.

Through a generous Challenge-Match Gift of $750, New Frontier Technologies will match every dollar donated up to $750 by 7pm on Sunday, December 31st.









Non-perishable Food, personal care items and pet food can be dropped off at:

Cafe Aroma, 509, NE 165th or

Drumlin, 522 NE 165th.

Map of both locations

Both locations are closed New Years Eve and New Years Day. But both have agreed to accept food donations through the end of their business day Tuesday, January 2, 2024.







