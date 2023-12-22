Workers busy planting thousands of trees along light rail extension
Friday, December 22, 2023
|Young Western Red-Cedars, Douglas Firs, and Incense Cedars await planting near the I-5 pedestrian overpass at 185th St - Photo by Oliver Moffat
By Oliver Moffat
Workers are busy planting trees along the Light Rail line in Shoreline. Sound Transit is landscaping as they finish the tracks by planting some of our region’s best known and most beloved native trees including Western Red-Cedar, Incense Cedar, and (of course) Douglas Fir.
|A young Western Red-Cedar is ready to be lifted into position for planting near the I-5 pedestrian overpass at 185th St. Photo by Oliver Moffat
According to a worker on site, it’s a tricky job getting the young trees into place and involves hoisting with a fork lift.
As part of the Lynnwood Link Extension tree replacement program Sound Transit is planting thousands more trees than have been removed for the project.
So far they’ve planted thousands of trees along the five miles of track between the Northgate Station and the 185th street pedestrian bridge over I-5.
Sound Transits website shows the scope of the number of replacement trees to be planted.
