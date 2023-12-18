Participate in the Fairy Door Dash at Kruckeberg
Monday, December 18, 2023
Step into a world of magic and wonder this winter by participating in Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's "Fairy Door Dash!" This family-friendly activity invites people to embark on an enchanted quest and find ten, yes TEN, fairy doors hidden at the base of trees throughout the Garden.
The lore of fairies suggests that they inhabit small, secret spaces and these doors are a perfect portal for their whimsical lifestyle. The hunt for the doors may bring out your curious side and allow you to immerse yourselves in the world of fairy tales.
Heck, find your friends and make it a fun competition or collaborative challenge!
Win a prize when you and your fellow adventurers present photo evidence of all ten doors to Garden Staff!
Participate in the Fairy Door Dash during any normal garden open hours from December 15, 2023 - February 25, 2024. Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays 10am - 5pm (March thru October) and 10am - 3pm (November thru February). Admission: $5 suggested donation.
The Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177. Parking is limited and carpooling is recommended. 206-546-1281 info@kruckeberg.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment