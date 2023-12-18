Sen. Solomon tours new Cedar building at Shoreline Community College

Sen. Salomon and President Jack Kahn in a manufacturing space in the new Cedar building on the Shoreline Community College campus. Photo courtesy SCC

Senator Jesse Salomon visited the campus at Senator Jesse Salomon visited the campus at Shoreline Community College on Monday, December 11, 2023.





Today we had a chance to show him around our new Cedar building which features biology, chemistry and biotech/biomanufacturing as well as advanced manufacturing.



It’s a gorgeous space, and we are so grateful to have it.

Tour group: Sen. Salomon (center, plaid jacket), Dr. Jack Kahn (center green jacket), Trustee Eben Pobee (back row left of Dr. Kahn)





Kahn continued,





A huge thank you to our faculty members Linda Forst, Matt Loper, Brian Saunders, Kira Wennstrom, and Acting VP of Instruction Lucas Rucks for leading the tour, and thank you to ASG President Lina Chung, all the students and Trustees Ringer Eben Pobee, MBA who joined us!









Sen. Salomon represents the 32nd Legislative District which includes all of Shoreline and Woodway and a large section of south Edmonds.