BECU to open new financial center in Shoreline in 2024

BECU, Washington’s largest credit union, has announced it will open financial centers next year in Tacoma, Washington and in the Ballinger neighborhood of Shoreline, Washington.





Both locations will join over 60 existing financial centers in serving BECU’s more than 1.4 million members.





BECU currently has a location in Gateway Plaza at N 185th and Aurora Ave N.

“Expanding BECU’s presence in Shoreline is in direct response to the evolving needs of our members in King counties. As we continue to welcome more members to the BECU family, our previous nearby locations were at capacity and we knew we had more to offer,” said Debbie McLeod, BECU’s vice president of Retail Delivery.

“As a financial cooperative, BECU works hard to find locations where our members may be underserved or in communities where we have opportunities to grow. We look forward to delivering exceptional service and showing everyone the benefits of being a credit union member.”









Commitment to Communities



As a purpose-driven organization, BECU supports local nonprofits where its members live, work and play. The BECU-sponsored events focused on important issues such as housing, hunger, education and racial equity.



Through its philanthropic giving, BECU also extended funds to North Helpline, helping Shoreline-area residents gain access to stability, build stronger financial futures and receive the tools, training and resources needed to thrive.



Joining the BECU Team

As a member-owned financial cooperative, BECU is a different kind of financial institution guided by the “people helping people” credit union philosophy. People interested in working in an environment where they are encouraged to contribute, collaborate and innovate can visit



About BECU



BECU is federally insured by NCUA and an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender (Boeing Employees’ Credit Union NMLS ID 490518). With more than 1.4 million members and $28.8 billion in assets, BECU is the largest not-for-profit credit union in Washington and one of the top four financial cooperatives in the country. As a member-owned financial cooperative, BECU is a different kind of financial institution guided by the “people helping people” credit union philosophy. People interested in working in an environment where they are encouraged to contribute, collaborate and innovate can visit Careers at BECU.org to learn more, search for job openings, sign up to receive email alerts or apply online.About BECUBECU is federally insured by NCUA and an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender (Boeing Employees’ Credit Union NMLS ID 490518). With more than 1.4 million members and $28.8 billion in assets, BECU is the largest not-for-profit credit union in Washington and one of the top four financial cooperatives in the country.







As a member-owned credit union, BECU is focused on helping increase the financial well-being of its members and communities through great rates, few fees, community partnerships and financial education. The credit union currently operates 60 financial centers, including two in South Carolina. For more information, visit www.becu.org At nearly 4,500 square feet, the financial center will feature BECU’s innovative “tellerless” layout, which empowers members to access their accounts in the ways most convenient to them. BECU employees will also be available to assist members by appointment, as needed.Commitment to CommunitiesAs a purpose-driven organization, BECU supports local nonprofits where its members live, work and play. The BECU-sponsored events focused on important issues such as housing, hunger, education and racial equity.Through its philanthropic giving, BECU also extended funds to North Helpline, helping Shoreline-area residents gain access to stability, build stronger financial futures and receive the tools, training and resources needed to thrive.Joining the BECU Team

At the Pierce County Financial Center in Tacoma and Ballinger Neighborhood Financial Center, BECU employees will provide financial advice and expertise as well as one-on-one support for opening accounts and transactions involving ATMs, Online Banking and mobile banking.They will also assist members with mortgages, small business services, investment and trust services, and have access to technology designed to meet members’ needs more quickly and efficiently.The Ballinger Neighborhood Financial Center will be located on the corner of Ballinger Way Northeast and 19th Ave NE and assist over 18,000 members located in the city of Shoreline.