New Frontier Technologies offers $750 as challenge-matching gift for Ridgecrest Neighborhood fundraising for Hopelink

Friday, December 22, 2023

Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association is still collecting non-perishable food but we now have some Great News! 

“New Frontier Technologies” has stepped forward with $750 as a challenge- matching gift.

Your cash donation to the Hopelink Food & Fund Drive will now go twice as far.

That means every dollar you donate from now until the end of the day December 31st goes twice as far. 

  • Donate $5: Hopelink gets $10. 
  • Donate $10: Hopelink gets $20. 
  • Donate $50: Hopelink gets $100!

This special gift will help us to to reach our goal of raising $1,300 (or more) for Hope Link.

A big thank to all for supporting RNA’s effort to make a real difference for those in need.

And a huge thank you to New Frontier Technologies which provides technology strategy, security and support to businesses with five or more employees throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho & California)

