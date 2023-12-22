New Frontier Technologies offers $750 as challenge-matching gift for Ridgecrest Neighborhood fundraising for Hopelink

Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association is still collecting non-perishable food but we now have some Great News!





“New Frontier Technologies” has stepped forward with $750 as a challenge- matching gift.



Your cash donation to the Hopelink Food & Fund Drive will now go twice as far.





That means every dollar you donate from now until the end of the day December 31st goes twice as far.





Donate $5: Hopelink gets $10.

Donate $10: Hopelink gets $20.

Donate $50: Hopelink gets $100!





This special gift will help us to to reach our goal of raising $1,300 (or more) for Hope Link.





A big thank to all for supporting RNA’s effort to make a real difference for those in need.





And a huge thank you to New Frontier Technologies which provides technology strategy, security and support to businesses with five or more employees throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho & California)



