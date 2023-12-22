New Frontier Technologies offers $750 as challenge-matching gift for Ridgecrest Neighborhood fundraising for Hopelink
Friday, December 22, 2023
“New Frontier Technologies” has stepped forward with $750 as a challenge- matching gift.
Your cash donation to the Hopelink Food & Fund Drive will now go twice as far.
That means every dollar you donate from now until the end of the day December 31st goes twice as far.
- Donate $5: Hopelink gets $10.
- Donate $10: Hopelink gets $20.
- Donate $50: Hopelink gets $100!
This special gift will help us to to reach our goal of raising $1,300 (or more) for Hope Link.
A big thank to all for supporting RNA’s effort to make a real difference for those in need.
And a huge thank you to New Frontier Technologies which provides technology strategy, security and support to businesses with five or more employees throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho & California)
