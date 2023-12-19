CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2024 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Calling all filmmakers! The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival (SSSFF) invites filmmakers to submit works for our 8th annual celebration of filmmaking in Washington State. All genres are accepted.
Films must be between 3 and 13 minutes in length and made, at least substantially, in Washington State to be eligible.
Learn more and submit your film via Film Freeway Deadline: February 13, 2024
Application fees: $10 for student submissions and $15 for all other films. Filmmakers may only submit one film. To be eligible, films must have been completed after December 1, 2022.
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival takes place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
Learn more and submit your film via Film Freeway Deadline: February 13, 2024
Application fees: $10 for student submissions and $15 for all other films. Filmmakers may only submit one film. To be eligible, films must have been completed after December 1, 2022.
The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival takes place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
The Festival is presented in partnership with the Shoreline Film Office and the Shoreline Community College Film, Drama, & Cinema Department.
Best Picture and People's Choice winners each receive a $1,000 cash prize, the Sasquatch award, and additional publicity. All films chosen for the Festival are promoted via the ShoreLake Arts website and social media.
Questions? Email Teresa at programs@shorelakearts.org or info@shorelakearts.org or visit the website
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
Best Picture and People's Choice winners each receive a $1,000 cash prize, the Sasquatch award, and additional publicity. All films chosen for the Festival are promoted via the ShoreLake Arts website and social media.
Questions? Email Teresa at programs@shorelakearts.org or info@shorelakearts.org or visit the website
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
0 comments:
Post a Comment