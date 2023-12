CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2024 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival

The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival (SSSFF) invites filmmakers to submit works for our 8th annual celebration of filmmaking in Washington State. All genres are accepted.



Application fees: $10 for student submissions and $15 for all other films. Filmmakers may only submit one film. To be eligible, films must have been completed after December 1, 2022.



The Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. The Shoreline Short Short Film Festival takes place on, at the Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.





Films must be between 3 and 13 minutes in length and made, at least substantially, in Washington State to be eligible. Learn more and submit your film via Film Freeway Deadline: February 13, 2024