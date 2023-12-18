Coast Guard search fails to find missing kayaker off Woodway in Puget Sound
Monday, December 18, 2023
|Coast Guard vehicles searched for hours for a kayaker missing off Woodway.
Photo by John Slomnicki
On Sunday, December 17, 2023 US Coast Guard crews searched an area from south Edmonds to south Shoreline, looking for a missing kayaker.
It was reported that a 50 year old man left to kayak the area late on Sunday morning and did not return on schedule.
|Helicopter flew a search grid
Graphic courtesy USCG
A helicopter from Air Station Port Angeles flew search patterns overhead while rescue crews aboard a response boat, and cutter, searched the water.
|The patrol board performed an extensive search
Graphic courtesy USCG
After the Air Station Port Angeles crew reached their time limits, an aircrew from Astoria responded. Crews aboard an 87-foot patrol boat continued to search the area as well.
At 9am. Monday, the USCG suspended search efforts. Crews searched for 20 hours and covered 97 square miles of water and traveled 380 track-line miles. They were assisted by Edmonds Police and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
0 comments:
Post a Comment