Coast Guard search fails to find missing kayaker off Woodway in Puget Sound

Coast Guard vehicles searched for hours for a kayaker missing off Woodway.

Photo by John Slomnicki

On Sunday, December 17, 2023 US Coast Guard crews searched an area from south Edmonds to south Shoreline, looking for a missing kayaker.





It was reported that a 50 year old man left to kayak the area late on Sunday morning and did not return on schedule.





Helicopter flew a search grid

Graphic courtesy USCG

A helicopter from Air Station Port Angeles flew search patterns overhead while rescue crews aboard a response boat, and cutter, searched the water.





The patrol board performed an extensive search

Graphic courtesy USCG

After the Air Station Port Angeles crew reached their time limits, an aircrew from Astoria responded. Crews aboard an 87-foot patrol boat continued to search the area as well.




