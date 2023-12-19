Mayor Jeff Johnson and Councilmember Phillippa Kassover honored in their final LFP council meeting

Mayor Jeff Johnson and Councilmember Phillippa Kassover

Photo by Mike Remarcke

At a special city council meeting on Thursday December 14, 2023, the Lake Forest Park City Council, staff, and guests honored departing Mayor Jeff Johnson and Councilmember Phillippa Kassover.





The city issued proclamations and presented them with plaques.





Mayor Johnson and LFP City Council (l-r) Semra Riddle, Tracy Furutani, Tom French, Mayor Johnson, Philippa Kassover, Lorri Bodi. Photo by Mike Remarcke





PROCLAMATION

Honoring and Thanking Jeff Johnson

Lake Forest Park Mayor





WHEREAS, as a resident of Lake Forest Park since 1983, Jeff Johnson began his service on the Lake Forest Park City Council in 2012; and





WHEREAS, Jeff Johnson began his service as Mayor of Lake Forest Park in 2016; and





WHEREAS, during his time as Mayor, he oversaw the acquisition of Five Acre Woods, Brookside, and Lakefront Parks and the rebuild of Eagle Scout Park; and





WHEREAS, Mayor Johnson has been a strong advocate for replacing city culverts and improving fish habitat; and





WHEREAS, Mayor Johnson served as a member of the Lake Ballinger Forum, ensuring that Lake Forest Park had an active voice in this regional effort; and





WHEREAS, Mayor Johnson worked tirelessly during, and lead the city through, the pandemic and the new hybrid Council Meetings; and





WHEREAS, Mayor Johnson was tasked with hiring an entirely new leadership team, police chief and municipal court judge; and





WHEREAS, Mayor Johnson leaves office with the satisfaction of knowing he has built a dedicated and respected administration; and





WHEREAS, Mayor Johnson through all his efforts set the City of Lake Forest Park on a path for a better tomorrow for future generations.





NOW, THEREFORE, the Deputy Mayor and City Council of the City of Lake Forest Park, do hereby thank





Jeff Johnson

Lake Forest Park Mayor





And wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

December 14, 2023





CM Kassover and Lake Forest Park City Council

(l-r) Tracy Furutani, Tom French, Mayor Jeff Johnson, Phillippa Kassover, Lorri Bodi, Semra Riddle. Photo by Mike Remarcke

PROCLAMATION

Honoring and Thanking Phillippa Kassover Lake Forest Park Councilmember

WHEREAS, as a resident of Lake Forest Park since 2007, Phillippa Kassover began her service on the Lake Forest Park City Council in 2016; and

WHEREAS, during her tenure, Phillippa Kassover served as the Deputy Mayor, and Council Vice Chair, bringing to bear her expertise in communication and leadership; and

WHEREAS, she has represented the city on the Solid Waste Management Advisory Committee, the North Urban Human Services Alliance, the Puget Sound Regional Council Growth Management Policy Board, King County Solid Waste Advisory Committee, SeaShore Transportation Forum, and K4C Outreach Committee; and

WHEREAS, Phillippa Kassover brought to Lake Forest Park a deep expertise in policy and budgeting from her broad career experiences; and

WHEREAS, Phillippa Kassover consistently defended the character and quality of the city from the dais and at regional and state level; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lake Forest Park, do hereby thank

Phillippa Kassover Lake Forest Park City Council

And wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

December 14, 2023







