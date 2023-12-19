The Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church presents:

Piazzolla Extravaganza!

Tango music for violin, cello, and piano

Sunday, January 7, 2024 - 3pm





Experience the passion and energy of Piazzolla's innovative nuevo tango style, blending jazz and classical influences. From the haunting beauty of "Oblivion" to the iconic "Libertango," feel the rhythmic pulse that defines Piazzolla's musical genius.





Performers Erika Fiebig (cello), Begin Nora (violin), and David Horton (piano) bring their considerable talents to bear in this afternoon of musical brilliance, celebrating the life and legacy of a tango maestro whose work continues to captivate hearts worldwide.





Don't miss Piazzolla Extravaganza! – a fusion of tango, jazz, and classical influences that promises an unforgettable musical experience. At times mesmerizing, haunting, breathtaking, and serene, this charming hour-long concert for violin, cello, and piano is a testament to the brilliance and refinement of Astor Piazzolla.







Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177

Free - with donations gratefully accepted ($20 suggested)



About the recital series:

About the recital series:

Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, this series of hour-long recitals is a showcase of exceptional local talent, spanning genres from classical to contemporary, from bluegrass to tango, from virtuoso violin to barbershop.





Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a newcomer eager to explore the talents of your community, let the Recital Series at RBCC be your destination for memorable musical encounters.







The (new!) Recital Series at Richmond Beach Congregational Church rings in the new year with a musical journey through the soul-stirring compositions of the legendary Argentine tango maestro, Astor Piazzolla, at our Piazzolla Extravaganza!