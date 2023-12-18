What Do You Want in Highland Terrace? Meet with us at Jersey's on Wed Jan 10, 2024
Monday, December 18, 2023
Meet with us at Jersey's
Wednesday January 10, 2024, at 5:30pm
Jersey's Great Food and Spirits is located at 1125 N 152nd, Shoreline WA 98133
Hey Neighbors!
If you ever had a moment where you wished you had known something, this is your chance to know before it is too late.
Your Highland Terrace had an Association. Highland Terrace Neighborhood Association (HTNA) promoted good will, encouraged neighbors to meet each other and engendered a strong, safe neighborhood.Had. The Association dissolved, technically, and the City of Shoreline is asking for a renewal (legal docs, by-laws) or formal funeral.
Do you remember Doggy and Donuts? Pumpkin Carving? Bingo for Books? Bloomin' Bulb Sale?
.... these were all sponsored by your Highland Terrace Neighborhood Association (HTNA).
Help us regenerate the Association to promote camaraderie in Highland Terrace. We will meet at Jersey’s to discuss the new HTNA and the first casual conversation is January 10 at 5:30pm. You are invited to join us. Children are welcome.
