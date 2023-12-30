Shoreline Planning Commission January 4, 2024 to study proposed amendments to 2024 Comp Plan

Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment

Agenda Highlights: Comprehensive plan amendments



For 2024, there are eleven (11) privately initiated amendments and three (3) city- initiated amendments. At tonight’s meeting, staff is requesting the Planning Commission make a recommendation to Council which amendments should be evaluated in 2024, establishing the Final 2024 Docket. The Commission’s recommendation will be submitted to the City Council to establish the Final 2024 Docket. City Staff will then analyze and evaluate the proposed amendments and return to the Planning Commission for study sessions and a public hearing.

See the details here, starting with page 6a-1

Contact the Planning Commission:

Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk

(206) 801-2514

choekzema@shorelinewa.gov





The Commission is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of the meeting, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.