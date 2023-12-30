Shoreline Planning Commission January 4, 2024 to study proposed amendments to 2024 Comp Plan

Saturday, December 30, 2023

L-R: Commissioner Mei-shiou Lin, Chair Pam Sager, Commissioner Andy Galuska, Vice Chair Julius Rwamashongye, Commissioners Janelle Callahan, Leslie Brinson, and Christopher Mosier.

The Shoreline Planning Commission Regular Meeting on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7pm will be held in the Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone. The Commission is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of the meeting, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.


Remote meeting link:

Agenda Highlights: Comprehensive plan amendments

For 2024, there are eleven (11) privately initiated amendments and three (3) city- initiated amendments. At tonight’s meeting, staff is requesting the Planning Commission make a recommendation to Council which amendments should be evaluated in 2024, establishing the Final 2024 Docket. The Commission’s recommendation will be submitted to the City Council to establish the Final 2024 Docket. City Staff will then analyze and evaluate the proposed amendments and return to the Planning Commission for study sessions and a public hearing.

Contact the Planning Commission:
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov


