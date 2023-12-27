Jobs: City of Shoreline Out of School Time Director

City of Shoreline

$21.50 - $24.78 Hourly

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 2:00pm - 6:00 PM,

Wednesday 12:30pm - 6:00 PM,

Friday 2:00-9:00pm, Saturday 5:00-10:30

Summer Hours Vary.

Provide direction, leadership, mentorship and support for youth at after school and late night drop-in programs, and in summer programs Assist in promoting and supervising youth and teen-related programs. Supervise field trips to a variety of locations including parks, pools and community centers. Drive City vehicles on youth and teen development trips. Set up, take down and clean up Recreation Center (and other facilities) used by the Program. Directly facilitate the activities and ideas generated by citywide youth and teen population. Refer teens to appropriate health and human service agencies as needed.

