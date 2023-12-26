One More Gift This Holiday Season
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
When you give blood, Bloodworks Northwest will have you wrapped up in an hour or less, cookie in hand, with the warm feeling that you just gave local patients another shot at life.
Your blood donations support people across the Pacific Northwest undergoing cancer treatment, surgeries, and organ transplants.
If you’re ready to make a difference, book your appointment today and donate at the Shoreline Fire Department Administrative center at the corner of 175th and Aurora on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Enter from southbound Aurora or park at Shorewood and walk a block. ZIP code 98133
To sign up, call 1-800-398-7888 or visit Bloodworks or use this link
--Tom Petersen
