One More Gift This Holiday Season

Tuesday, December 26, 2023


In this season of giving, take an hour to give the best gift of all – a lifesaving pint of blood. 

When you give blood, Bloodworks Northwest will have you wrapped up in an hour or less, cookie in hand, with the warm feeling that you just gave local patients another shot at life. 

Your blood donations support people across the Pacific Northwest undergoing cancer treatment, surgeries, and organ transplants. 

If you’re ready to make a difference, book your appointment today and donate at the Shoreline Fire Department Administrative center at the corner of 175th and Aurora on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Enter from southbound Aurora or park at Shorewood and walk a block. ZIP code 98133

To sign up, call 1-800-398-7888 or visit Bloodworks or use this link

--Tom Petersen


Posted by DKH at 12:54 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  