If there's algae in the lake - don't go in

Echo Lake during an algae bloom

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Public Health – Seattle & King County recommends that people and pets stay out of the water in King County lakes where algae is visible. Follow posted guidance at parks and beaches.





Remember – when in doubt, stay out of the water.If algae is visible, don’t let pets drink the water or get it on their fur. It’s possible for toxins to be present even if you can’t see algae in the water.If your pet goes in or near the water at a King County lake, we recommend monitoring them for these symptoms: low energy, not eating, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, and seizures. Symptoms will typically occur within minutes to hours after exposure. If your pet becomes ill, call your veterinarian immediately.If you are planning to swim or participate in a “Polar Bear Plunge” on New Year’s Day, check with event organizers or city parks departments for the latest information.