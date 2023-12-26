Community Emergency Radio and Family Communication Class
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
The Community Emergency Radio and Family Communication Class is offered free by NEMCo and open to all Northshore Community members.
In this class, you will learn to set up a Family Emergency Communication Plan, where to get Local News and Information, how to operate FRS/GMRS handheld radios during a community emergency and setting up a Neighbor-to-Neighbor Network with your radio.
This class is essential to your basic community preparation skills. This is an introductory class with no previous radio experience required.
This class is scheduled for:
Date: Thursday January 4, 2023
Time: 6pm to 9pm
Location: Fire Station 51 in Kenmore - 7220 NE 181st Street Kenmore, WA 98028.
Advanced registration required, sign-in: 5:30-5:50pm
Register here
Please bring note taking materials. If you have an FRS/GMRS radio you may bring it to class. We will have radios to check out for the hands-on exercises if you do not have a radio.
For additional information contact: northshoreemc@gmail.com or https://www.northshoreemc.com/
Please share with family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
--NEMCo Outreach Team - Northshore Emergency Management Coalition.
