

The Community Emergency Radio and Family Communication Class is offered free by NEMCo and open to all Northshore Community members.





This class is essential to your basic community preparation skills. This is an introductory class with no previous radio experience required.



This class is scheduled for:



Date: Thursday January 4, 2023

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Location: Fire Station 51 in Kenmore -



Advanced registration required, sign-in: 5:30-5:50pm



For additional information contact:



Please share with family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.



--NEMCo Outreach Team - Northshore Emergency Management Coalition.





In this class, you will learn to set up a Family Emergency Communication Plan, where to get Local News and Information, how to operate FRS/GMRS handheld radios during a community emergency and setting up a Neighbor-to-Neighbor Network with your radio.