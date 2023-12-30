Shoreline native Gordon Braun publishes The Boy From a Town That Isn’t Even a Town

It was the year he had a Seattle Times paper route and noticed that “bad news isn’t just plentiful, it’s as relentless as the precipitation around here and has a way of soaking through your skull and seeping into your consciousness.”





The Boy From a Town That Isn’t Even a Town is Gordon Braun’s first published work. He attended Cromwell Park Elementary, Cordell Hull Junior High, and Shoreline High School in his hometown of Shoreline, Washington.





After a record-setting track and cross-country career as a schoolboy, he was rewarded with an athletic scholarship to the University of Washington where he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees. Gordon is a retired business executive, consultant, teacher, and coach. He lives in Bellingham with his wife, Carrie Gaasland.





It was the year he discovered a talent that would change the trajectory of his life.