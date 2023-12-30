Shoreline native Gordon Braun publishes The Boy From a Town That Isn’t Even a Town
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Amazon, Barnes & Noble online and Village Books in Bellingham.
It’s 1968. The town of Shoreline isn’t on any maps because it isn’t even a town. “Wedged between the northern limits of Washington State’s biggest city at 145th Street and the Snohomish County line at 205th Street, Shoreline is an afterthought—an aptly named sixty-block strip of unincorporated King County stretching from the banks of Lake Washington on the east to the bluffs overlooking Puget Sound on the west.”
This coming-of-age memoir lets us in on the rich inner life of a pubescent boy. There is adventure. There is adversity. There are funny scenes, tender moments, and memorable characters. 1968 was the year Gordon turned thirteen.
It was the year he had a Seattle Times paper route and noticed that “bad news isn’t just plentiful, it’s as relentless as the precipitation around here and has a way of soaking through your skull and seeping into your consciousness.”
It was the year he discovered a talent that would change the trajectory of his life.
About the author:
About the author:
The Boy From a Town That Isn’t Even a Town is Gordon Braun’s first published work. He attended Cromwell Park Elementary, Cordell Hull Junior High, and Shoreline High School in his hometown of Shoreline, Washington.
After a record-setting track and cross-country career as a schoolboy, he was rewarded with an athletic scholarship to the University of Washington where he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees. Gordon is a retired business executive, consultant, teacher, and coach. He lives in Bellingham with his wife, Carrie Gaasland.
0 comments:
Post a Comment