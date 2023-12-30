Shoreline native Gordon Braun publishes The Boy From a Town That Isn’t Even a Town

Saturday, December 30, 2023

The Boy From a Town That Isn’t Even a Town, by Shoreline native Gordon Braun, has been released for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble online and Village Books in Bellingham.

It’s 1968. The town of Shoreline isn’t on any maps because it isn’t even a town. “Wedged between the northern limits of Washington State’s biggest city at 145th Street and the Snohomish County line at 205th Street, Shoreline is an afterthought—an aptly named sixty-block strip of unincorporated King County stretching from the banks of Lake Washington on the east to the bluffs overlooking Puget Sound on the west.”

This coming-of-age memoir lets us in on the rich inner life of a pubescent boy. There is adventure. There is adversity. There are funny scenes, tender moments, and memorable characters. 1968 was the year Gordon turned thirteen. 

It was the year he had a Seattle Times paper route and noticed that “bad news isn’t just plentiful, it’s as relentless as the precipitation around here and has a way of soaking through your skull and seeping into your consciousness.” 

It was the year he discovered a talent that would change the trajectory of his life.

About the author: 

The Boy From a Town That Isn’t Even a Town is Gordon Braun’s first published work. He attended Cromwell Park Elementary, Cordell Hull Junior High, and Shoreline High School in his hometown of Shoreline, Washington. 

After a record-setting track and cross-country career as a schoolboy, he was rewarded with an athletic scholarship to the University of Washington where he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees. Gordon is a retired business executive, consultant, teacher, and coach. He lives in Bellingham with his wife, Carrie Gaasland.


Posted by DKH at 11:37 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  