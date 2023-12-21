King's High School retires jersey of NBA player Corey Kispert in pre-game ceremony December 20, 2023

Corey Kispert speaks to the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony at King's.

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

NBA sharpshooter Corey Kispert returned to the King's High School campus in Shoreline on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 for a special ceremony in which his iconic #24 jersey was retired prior to the Knights' boys basketball game versus Bear Creek.





Corey with young fans. Photo by Wayne Pridemore

The sold-out game and ceremony took place at Mike Martin Gymnasium 330 N 190th St, Shoreline WA 98177 on the CRISTA Ministries campus.



Kispert was a four-year letterman at King’s from 2013-2017, and was an integral part of 1A state championship squads in both 2015 and 2016. He joined his former teammates in a halftime ceremony honoring the back-to-back title teams.





Corey and Jenn Wirth Kispert. She is a basketball player he met at Gonzaga. They were married in July of 2023. Photo by Wayne Pridemore.

After graduating from King's in 2017, Kispert went on to a stellar four-year career at Gonzaga University in Spokane with coach Mark Few. During his senior season in 2020-2021, Kispert was both a preseason and end-of-season selection to the Associated Press All-American First Team, recognizing the five best players in the country.





Kispert's #24 jersey now hangs on the wall of the Mike Martin gym at King's

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

He went on to lead Gonzaga to the national championship game and a 31-1 overall record while capturing the Julius Erving Award as the nation's top small forward.



Kispert is currently in his third season with the Washington Wizards after having been selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.





Following the December 20 ceremony and game at King’s, Kispert will be back in action tonight when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Wizards at the Moda Center.





