Shoreline PTA Council is proud to announce its 2023 Mental Health Grant Winners



The Shoreline PTA Council Mental Health Committee has awarded $5000 in funding to school staff to support mental health initiatives for the 2023-24 school year.





The selection committee awarded grants to the following individuals:





Dominic Sickich, Counselor at Ridgecrest Elementary

★ Dominic Sickich, Counselor at Ridgecrest Elementary, to implement an approved Social-Emotional Learning curriculum to all students.





Heather Toothaker-Shichkich, Counselor at Syre Elementary





★ Heather Toothaker-Shichkich, Counselor at Syre Elementary, to train all the staff on trauma informed practices and creating a safe school environment.





Erika Longley-Sundgren, Psychologist

★ Erika Longley-Sundgren, Psychologist, to train all staff at Lake Forest Park Elementary about trauma informed practices.





Teresa Osborn, Counselor at Highland Terrace Elementary

★ Teresa Osborn, Counselor at Highland Terrace Elementary, to implement an approved Social-Emotional Learning curriculum to all students.





Joanna Freeman, Librarian at Ridgecrest Elementary



★ Joanna Freeman, Librarian at Ridgecrest Elementary, to buy 20 picture books for students around mental health topics.





Bethany Ibach, Teacher at Parkwood Elementary





★ Bethany Ibach, Teacher at Parkwood Elementary, to implement an approved Social-Emotional Learning curriculum to all students.





The PTA Council is grateful to be able to support our staff and educators with this new grant program and hopes to continue it for many years to come.





This Council supports the local unit PTAs within the Shoreline School District by providing information, training, resources and opportunities to network with each other, giving them the tools to be successful child advocacy organizations.



The Mental Health Committee started a couple years ago out of the need to support student and family mental health in the Shoreline School District.









The committee goals are to educate, advocate and support each other for better mental health outcomes. Success will look like students, staff and families talking openly about their mental health and knowing where to find help.The committee’s work has been recognized for its outstanding community leadership and service of education by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) and as a nominee for Outstanding Human Service Program by North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA).You can learn more about events, resources and support group meetings at shorelinepta.org/mental-health or emailing mentalhealth@shorelinepta.org

This is the first year for this type of grant in the Shoreline School District which aims to promote mental health initiatives in schools by funding staff to implement things such as social-emotional curriculum, positive behavior interventions and supports and professional development for staff.There was a large number of applicants with wonderfully creative ideas for improving student and staff outcomes.