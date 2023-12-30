WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners Workshops and Classes for 2024

The WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners will offer their popular educational series, Growing Groceries classes and Bellevue Demonstration Garden (BDG) workshops, beginning in January 2024.





Gardeners of all ages and skills can find a topic of interest. WSU Master Gardeners and guest speakers present from their own experience and include up-to-date science-based information from WSU Extension.





All classes are presented on Zoom and are open to anyone in King County and beyond.







Growing Groceries Gardening Classes for 2024



Classes will be offered in three series: Winter, Spring, and Fall. The Growing Groceries program is ideal for home gardeners with beginner to intermediate skills and is open to all. Participants in the program will become more successful in their home gardening efforts and learn about sustainable and environmentally healthy practices.





Classes are held on selected Wednesday evenings from 7:00pm to 8:30pm online on the Zoom platform.





The Winter series kicks off on January 31 with featured speakers David Montgomery and Anne Biklé. Their topic, Healthy Soil, Healthy Plants, Healthy Food, will tell ‘tell the long and tangled story of humanity’s relationship with….the soil beneath our farms and gardens.‘





The remaining topics in this first series include Vegetables A to Z, All About Backyard Berries and Small Fruits, and The Cool Season Menu: Peas, Hardy Greens, Carrots and More.





Visit the Growing Groceries page for all the details, including dates and times, class descriptions, cost, and how to register for the first series of four classes or for an individual class.









The Bellevue Demonstration Garden (BDG) 2024 Workshops begin the new season on Saturday, January 20, 2024.





Workshops will be presented in three series from January to October by WSU Extension King County Master Gardeners. Home gardeners, from beginning to experienced, can expect to learn about new methods and plants and refresh their knowledge on a variety of topics.





Workshops are presented on selected Saturdays, from 9:30am to 10:30am online on the Zoom platform.



