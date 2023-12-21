Three tai chi classes offered winter quarter at the Shoreline Senior Activity Center - registration open now

Mary Newbill, tai chi instructor

Wikipedia explains Tai chi as "an internal Chinese martial art practiced for self-defense and health.





"Known for its slow, intentional movements, tai chi has practitioners worldwide and is particularly popular as a form of gentle exercise and moving meditation, with benefits to mental and physical health."

Beginner Tai Chi



Join instructor Mary Newbill for Yang Style Tai Chi for health and fun! Tai Chi strengthens our Chi, or life force, building muscle, balance and health.



Slow, relaxed movement coordinated with breath becomes meditation, improves posture and flexibility, and elevates mood while reducing falls for seniors. Medical research reports improvement in joint pain, arthritis, and many diseases.



Day: Thursday - Time: 1:00pm–2:00pm

Member $32/Month 4 classes @ $8

Non-member $48/Month 4 classes @$12



Continuing Tai Chi



Completing and refining the form with Qi Gong, with warm ups, partner work and Water Form.



Day: Thursday - Time: 2:00pm–3:00pm

Member $32/Month 4 classes @ $8

Non-member $48/Month 4 classes @$12





We are excited to announce that we're bringing back Tai Chi Players, taught by Mary Newbill. This is a playful class, where you can enjoy the movement of Tai Chi with no need to memorize a form. Mary Newbill has studied Tai Chi for 50 years, and has taught since 1980. She is a retired school teacher, and now practices therapy and energy work. Tai Chi Players Day: Tuesday - Time: 1:30pm–2:30pm Member $40/Month 5 classes @ $8 Non-member $60/Month 5 classes @$12