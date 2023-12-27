Letter to the Editor: Continue the tradition but tone it down a bit

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

To the Editor:

I understand an earlier reader's comment about FireTruck Santa's loud siren on Christmas morning. It is a piercing sound. Perhaps Santa's volunteers could substitute a recorded quieter siren sound and use loud Christmas music to herald their presence at our homes.

We treasure our Christmas Day meeting with FireTruck Santa. Our children, their children, and now our Great-GrandChildren come to our home early for the family tradition of welcoming Santa. Yes, the third generation of admirers. 

Let's continue the tradition but tone it down a bit with little or no siren, more music. Plus a big "Thanks" to Santa's volunteer elves.

Robert C. Hauck
Richmond Beach, Shoreline


