Puget Sound Energy’s Bill Discount Rate and Warm Winter Campaign

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has shared information about community donations and a bill discount rate program during the winter months.





Bill Discount Rate





PSE has launched a Bill Discount Rate program to save customers money on their monthly energy bill. Income-eligible customers can now reduce their PSE energy bills by up to 45% a month. The program is designed to be easily accessible and in most cases no proof of income is required. The program can be used in addition to our other assistance programs.





Check for eligibility HERE . The only information needed is household size, county of residency, and monthly household income.





Warm Winters





Puget Sound Energy is also proud to share our support of 75 local nonprofit organizations across the 10-county service area in providing warm meals, clothing, toys, and gifts for those in need this winter. Our $200,000 donation helped community groups host regional holiday celebrations to spread holiday cheer and ensure all can experience the spirit of the season.





PSE is proud to fund these generous organizations in supporting our neighbors in need, helping to ease the burden some are experiencing this holiday season. Warming hearts, warming hands, and warming communities – and wishing our friends a warm and happy holiday!





King County:

Asian Counseling Referral Services,

Byrd Barr Place,

Dignity for Divas,

El Centro de la Raza,

Harvest Against Hunger,

Issaquah Food and Clothing Bank,

Kandelia,

KidVantage (in Shoreline)

Mount Si Senior Center,

Outdoors for All,

St Vincent de Paul,

Treehouse for Kids and

Vashon Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness



