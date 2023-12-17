Camp United We Stand (CUWS) settled in new location in Shoreline - and here's how you can help sustain them

Main entrance to camp

Camp United We Stand (CUWS) extends a huge THANK YOU to all that helped in their recent relocation move back to the Shoreline Area in early November.





The camp residents are now settled in to their new “home” on the east end of St Dunstan’s Episcopal Church campus in Shoreline. The Thanksgiving holiday was much more meaningful being settled into their new living space!



Camp United We Stand, Inc. is a legally sanctioned 501(C)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to provide safe shelter for homeless individuals.





We work toward this mission by operating a transient homeless encampment for the provision of shelter, the residents’ daily needs and to facilitate their transition to independent living.





Security tent

The homeless encampment houses up to 35 adults, some of whom work outside the camp. They are assured of returning to the same place night after night to lay their heads. To having food and drink. To having their basic human needs met. The camp has garbage and recycling service, porta-potties, water access (for dishwashing), and weekly laundry service by a team of volunteers.



All camp residents are screened.

No sex offenders or people with outstanding warrants are permitted.

No weapons are permitted in the camp.

No street drugs or alcohol are permitted in the camp. The rules for CUWS are strictly enforced.

Neighborhoods near our hosting sites have found there are fewer problems in the area when there is such an encampment as the residents intentionally attempt to be conscientious neighbors to their surrounding area by keeping their hosting site neat/tidy, and noises to a minimum.



Please consider sponsoring the camp this holiday season!



With the upcoming holidays quickly approaching, we are hopeful we can secure some much-needed donations and funding to help with some immediate and ongoing needs. If you or your family & friends are looking for a way to bring holiday cheer to those in need, please consider supporting CUWS residents.



