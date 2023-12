Reminder: Ridgecrest food and cash drive in need of donations

Cafe Aroma, 509 NE 165th, Mon-Fri 6am-5pm, Sat-Sun 7am-5pm

Drumin, 522 NE 165th, Mon-Sat 3-10pm, Sunday 8am-10pmWelcome donations include:

Non-expired packaged or canned food

Personal Care items such as diapers, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, lotion, shaving cream, razors

And don't forget the pets; Pet Food products both canned and dry

