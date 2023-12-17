Reminder: Ridgecrest food and cash drive in need of donations
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Take items to Cafe Aroma or Drumlin or donate funds via the Ridgecrest website.
Their goal is to collect 1300 pounds of food and $1,300 for Shoreline Hopelink.
Go to the website to make cash donations.
Food and personal care items can be dropped off at:
- Cafe Aroma, 509 NE 165th, Mon-Fri 6am-5pm, Sat-Sun 7am-5pm
- Drumin, 522 NE 165th, Mon-Sat 3-10pm, Sunday 8am-10pmWelcome donations include:
- Non-expired packaged or canned food
- Personal Care items such as diapers, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, lotion, shaving cream, razors
- And don't forget the pets; Pet Food products both canned and dry
