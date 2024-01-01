State campaign aims to end overdose deaths

Narcan (naloxone) nasal spray will stop a drug overdose.

It is available without prescription at pharmacies. At least 17,500 Washingtonians have died by drug overdose since 2007.





The King County Medical Examiner issues a daily list of autopsies they have performed of people who died in suspicious or unusual circumstances.





Every day there are two to five reports of people who died with fentanyl in their bodies.





Fentanyl is overtaking meth and heroin as cause of death because users either do not know they are ingesting fentanyl or they can't tell how much is in what they are taking.



