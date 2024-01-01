State campaign aims to end overdose deaths
Monday, January 1, 2024
|Narcan (naloxone) nasal spray will stop a drug overdose.
It is available without prescription at pharmacies.
The King County Medical Examiner issues a daily list of autopsies they have performed of people who died in suspicious or unusual circumstances.
Every day there are two to five reports of people who died with fentanyl in their bodies.
Fentanyl is overtaking meth and heroin as cause of death because users either do not know they are ingesting fentanyl or they can't tell how much is in what they are taking.
The people who die are our spouses, children, parents, siblings, coworkers, neighbors, and friends.
The state Health Care Authority has launched a “Friends for Life” campaign to inform younger Washingtonians about the risks of opioids and the importance of naloxone to reverse overdoses.
By carrying naloxone, “friends” may one day save someone who has overdosed.
Washington State Department of Health says "Find out the three things you can do to help prevent overdose" Information here
The state Health Care Authority has launched a “Friends for Life” campaign to inform younger Washingtonians about the risks of opioids and the importance of naloxone to reverse overdoses.
By carrying naloxone, “friends” may one day save someone who has overdosed.
Washington State Department of Health says "Find out the three things you can do to help prevent overdose" Information here
0 comments:
Post a Comment