Hoopalooza January 27, 2024 at the Shorecrest High School gym
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
The annual Hoopalooza event tips off on January 27, 2024 at the Shorecrest High School gym 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
This Shoreline School District tradition features Shorecrest vs. Shorewood high school basketball games in a full day of friendly cross-town sports rivalry and "hoop it up" camaraderie.
Game Schedule:
- Boys Freshman game @ 12:00 pm
- Girls JV game @ 1:30 pm
- Boys JV game @ 3:00 pm
- Girls Varsity game @ 5:00 pm
- Boys Varsity game @ 7:00 pm
Ticket Information:
Standard WESCo athletic ticket prices apply for JV and varsity games:
- $7.00 for adults
- $5.00 for seniors and elementary/middle school students
- Free for Shorecrest and Shorewood students WITH ASB cards
Tickets may be purchased at the door or online in advance:
- Girls game tickets: https://gofan.co/event/1151842?schoolId=WA23327
- Boys game tickets: https://gofan.co/event/1151854?schoolId=WA23327
Note that one ticket purchase is your admission to the event for the day. There is no need to purchase both girls and boys game tickets if you plan to attend both.
Hoopalooza will also feature the annual canned food drive organized by Shorecrest and Shorewood students in support of the North Helpline Food Bank. Anyone coming to Hoopalooza is encouraged to bring non-perishable items to donate.
