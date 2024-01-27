Lynnwood WA: Carjacking - Robbery - Assault with Firearm

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Photo courtesy Snohomish County Sheriff's Office
Lynnwood, WA – Shortly before 2am on January 27, 2024, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a robbery, carjacking at gunpoint that had just occurred at an apartment complex near the City of Lynnwood. 

The suspects in this carjacking went to another apartment complex in the 16800 Block of Larch way where they robbed another victim of his money.

Citizens reported hearing gunshots in the area of the second apartment complex. The second victim had been shot more than once in the leg after the robbery. The suspects then fled the shooting scene.

Deputies spotted the vehicle a short distance away and turned to chase. 

Before Deputies could engage in the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into a power pole near 18300 Larch Way, causing powerlines to drop onto the roadway and ignite the stolen vehicle. 

Both suspects fled the stolen/wrecked vehicle, but were later apprehended by K-9 units.

The original shooting victim is currently at the hospital and is undergoing medical care. One suspect in the crash of the stolen vehicle sustained an injured leg and is also receiving medical care at the hospital.

Public Utility District was working to repair broken lines.


