Canopy Cat Rescue retrieves Shoreline cat from big tree in freezing rain and snow

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Shouyou was wet and cold
Photo courtesy Canopy Cat Rescue

Shaun and Tom, the arborists of Canopy Cat rescue, travel all over western Washington rescuing cats from the tops of trees. They have no charge for the rescues and fund their work from donations and merchandise sales.

They photograph their rescues to post on their Facebook page #canopycatrescue

Shoreline cats have not been in trouble for a couple of years but Shouyou got stuck during our coldest and snowiest weather.

Shouyou was rescued this week from a big tree in Shoreline. 
The initial call was for an unknown cat, way up in a tree during our freezing rain and snow. 
The rescue itself wasn’t easy given the weather and Shouyou being way out on a limb. So happy that he had a microchip with up to date info, once on the ground we learned his info and brought him home.


