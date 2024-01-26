Mathilda Hummel serves as a page in Washington State Senate

Sen. Jesse Salomon sponsored Mathilda Hummel as a Senate Page

Photo courtesy Legislative Services

OLYMPIA – Mathilda Hummel of Mountlake Terrace served as a page for the Washington State Senate during the second week of the 2024 legislative session. Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) sponsored her time at the Legislature.



Hummel, 14, is a student at Edmonds-Woodway High. She plays trumpet in her school's concert band and enjoys ballet dancing. Hummel joined the page program because she was interested in government and law; an interest that intensified after her trip to Washington D.C. She is the daughter of Kristina Jipson and Thomas Hummel. "I've enjoyed getting to know the security guards, the buildings, and seeing how everything works," said Hummel. Pages also create their own bill to be heard in a mock committee meeting. Hummel decided to work on legislation that would provide state funded pre-schools. Hummel has enjoyed her time in Olympia.





"I haven't met anybody who has been unkind or difficult to talk to," Hummel said.



For more information about the Senate Page Program, contact SenatePageProgram@leg.wa.gov.

The page program offers a hands-on opportunity for students to find out how state government works. During a week-long interactive learning experience, students are visited by guest speakers and get to draft their own bills. Students also get to explore the Capitol Campus by delivering papers for Senate staff.