Shorewood Boys Wrestling takes down Lynnwood Royals
Friday, January 26, 2024
It was a spectacular finish to Senior Night at the Shorewood High School boys wrestling match. The evening started with a JV bout between the two schools. Shorewood Junior Varsity boys beat the Royals soundly, winning more than half of the JV match-ups.
Then the Stormrays honored their six seniors. This year Shorewood’s senior class is an unlikely bunch--many of whom ended up on the mat as essentially first or second year wrestlers as seniors. But the boys have worked hard during their short wrestling careers, and the Stormrays came through with a win in a very close contest.
|Senior Mak Kanzler
Photo by Kristi Lin
Three of the Stormray seniors got big wins during the match, Rock Harris at 138, Mak Kanzler at 175, and Zo Ayers at 215.
The seniors were aided in pulling off the win by freshman Emi Olivera who got a pin at 113, juniors Masa Taura, Sky Klein and James Nottingham who got pins at 132, 144, and 150 pounds respectively. Ayers' win at 215 clinched the match for the Stormrays.
|Senior Zo Ayers' win at 215 clinched the match
Photo by Kristi Lin
The Shorewood Girls will wrestle for the 3A Wesco South Championship team title on Thursday 1/25 at Archbishop Murphy.
The Stormray Boys and Girls are looking forward to the opportunity to take on the Shorecrest Scots at Shorecrest on Friday night at 7pm.
|Seniors Zo Ayers and Rock Harris
Photo by Kristi Lin
Box Score Shorewood v. Lynnwood January 24, 2024
Shorewood 39 Lynnwood 36
Match started at 106
106-Dylan Por (LYN) pinned Finn Greenleaf 5:18
113--Emi Olivera (SW) pinned Erin Sarimento :57
120--Ashton Meyers (LYN) dec. over Eli Jeppsen (9-2)
126--Braedyn Clark (LYN) dec. over Matbeal Dinka (10-5)
132--Masa Taura (SW) pinned Eric Ly 4:34
138--Rock Harris (SW) dec over Mateo Phillips (7-5)
144--Sky Klein (SW) pinned Bryson Le 5:10
150--James Nottingham (SW) pinned Gabriel Robbins 1:54
157--Caleb Gately (LYN) pinned Oli Dalan 5:03
165--Nathan Williams (LYN) pinned Brennan Carl 1:44
175--Mak Kanzler (SW) pinned Sebastian Rodriguez 1:52
190--Tan Nguyen (LYN) pinned Isaac Lilijegren 2:20
215--Zo Ayers (SW) pinned John Manla 2:52
235--Jerin Wilson (LYN) pinned Ben Jenkins 2:11
