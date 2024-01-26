Shorewood Boys Wrestling takes down Lynnwood Royals

Senior Mak Kanzler

Photo by Kristi Lin





The seniors were aided in pulling off the win by freshman Emi Olivera who got a pin at 113, juniors Masa Taura, Sky Klein and James Nottingham who got pins at 132, 144, and 150 pounds respectively. Ayers' win at 215 clinched the match for the Stormrays.





Senior Zo Ayers' win at 215 clinched the match

Photo by Kristi Lin

The Shorewood Girls will wrestle for the 3A Wesco South Championship team title on Thursday 1/25 at Archbishop Murphy. Thes will wrestle for the 3A Wesco South Championship team title on Thursday 1/25 at Archbishop Murphy.





The Stormray Boys and Girls are looking forward to the opportunity to take on the Shorecrest Scots at Shorecrest on Friday night at 7pm.





Seniors Zo Ayers and Rock Harris

Photo by Kristi Lin

Box Score Shorewood v. Lynnwood January 24, 2024

Shorewood 39 Lynnwood 36



Match started at 106



106-Dylan Por (LYN) pinned Finn Greenleaf 5:18

113--Emi Olivera (SW) pinned Erin Sarimento :57

120--Ashton Meyers (LYN) dec. over Eli Jeppsen (9-2)

126--Braedyn Clark (LYN) dec. over Matbeal Dinka (10-5)

132--Masa Taura (SW) pinned Eric Ly 4:34

138--Rock Harris (SW) dec over Mateo Phillips (7-5)

144--Sky Klein (SW) pinned Bryson Le 5:10

150--James Nottingham (SW) pinned Gabriel Robbins 1:54

157--Caleb Gately (LYN) pinned Oli Dalan 5:03

165--Nathan Williams (LYN) pinned Brennan Carl 1:44

175--Mak Kanzler (SW) pinned Sebastian Rodriguez 1:52

190--Tan Nguyen (LYN) pinned Isaac Lilijegren 2:20

215--Zo Ayers (SW) pinned John Manla 2:52

235--Jerin Wilson (LYN) pinned Ben Jenkins 2:11



Match started at 106106-Dylan Por (LYN) pinned Finn Greenleaf 5:18113--Emi Olivera (SW) pinned Erin Sarimento :57120--Ashton Meyers (LYN) dec. over Eli Jeppsen (9-2)126--Braedyn Clark (LYN) dec. over Matbeal Dinka (10-5)132--Masa Taura (SW) pinned Eric Ly 4:34138--Rock Harris (SW) dec over Mateo Phillips (7-5)144--Sky Klein (SW) pinned Bryson Le 5:10150--James Nottingham (SW) pinned Gabriel Robbins 1:54157--Caleb Gately (LYN) pinned Oli Dalan 5:03165--Nathan Williams (LYN) pinned Brennan Carl 1:44175--Mak Kanzler (SW) pinned Sebastian Rodriguez 1:52190--Tan Nguyen (LYN) pinned Isaac Lilijegren 2:20215--Zo Ayers (SW) pinned John Manla 2:52235--Jerin Wilson (LYN) pinned Ben Jenkins 2:11

Three of the Stormray seniors got big wins during the match,at 138,at 175, andat 215.