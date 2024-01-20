FBI warns about financially motivated sextortion targeting minors and young adults

The FBI saw a 20% increase in reports of financially motivated sextortion incidents targeting minors during a six-month period that ended in March 2023, compared to the previous year.









The FBI is urging parents, educators, caregivers, teens, and young adults to fully understand the dangers of financially motivated sextortion and to know there are options for those who need help.



"The consequences of sextortion are being felt across the country," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "We and our partners will relentlessly pursue criminals who perpetuate this deplorable activity."

Understand you are not at fault and you are not alone

Ask for help from a trusted adult or law enforcement before sending money or more images. Cooperating with the predator rarely stops the blackmail and harassment—but law enforcement can

Report the predator’s account via the platform’s safety feature

Block the predator from contacting you

Report the scheme immediately to the FBI or local law enforcement

Save all interactions; those can help law enforcement identify and stop the predator





The predators then trick these teens into exchanging sexually explicit material or believing the predators have already obtained it.Once the scammers have a victim's pictures or video, they demand money to keep the explicit material from being shared with the victim’s family and friends. Even when victims comply, scammers often demand more money and escalate the threats.