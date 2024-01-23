Letter to the Editor: A blight on our community

To the Editor:







A few blocks south of this creek there is another blight on our community, one that fills me with a sense of shame and betrayal every time my daughter and I walk through its parking lot on our way to her bus stop.





This morning we found stripper trading cards featuring women either naked or in crotchless panties, last week it was a few used condoms (we see those a lot), and a few weeks ago I found drugs-- though that was on the sidewalk just outside the property lines.





The giant fishnet clad legs of the Deja Vu Showgirls are hard to miss, yet somehow this establishment has become the unspoken of elephant in our community. We willingly pay increased levies to keep our school arts programs, will plan our city around our spawning salmon, and vociferously defend our tree canopy-- all important causes for sure. But despite our willingness to advocate for these protections, we are condoning, through our silence and our complacency, the presence of Lake Forest Park's very own strip club.





Glowing neon letters advertise the price of lap dances (3 for $100 if you're interested). Graphic photos of women with teeth and tongues bared invitingly gaze out at families dining at Floanna's. Women are encouraged to sign up and "earn extra money for college" as there are lots of "hot local ladies” according to their website.





This is our community. This establishment is a reflection of who we are. The Streamkeepers asked us to step up and preserve Bsche'tla Creek to a level of health that is "more fitting to our city's image." Perhaps we could find a business-- or affordable housing units or a community space-- that would better reflect our city's image than the neon legs of Deja Vu.



Kirsten Potter

Lake Forest Park



