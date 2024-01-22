Scene on the Sound: All cans on deck

USS John Paul Jones photo by Jan Hansen

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) was assigned a new homeport at Naval Station Everett, in Everett, Washington, August 23, 2021. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) was assigned a new homeport at Naval Station Everett, in Everett, Washington, August 23, 2021.





John Paul Jones is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, and was formerly homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. ​





On this day this formidable vessel appeared to be transporting Honey Buckets, at least that is what I discern on her deck above the tug.





--Jan Hansen







