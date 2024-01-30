Shorewood Band students qualify for All-State, Western International Band Clinic, and Pacific Honor Ensemble in Australia

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Shorewood Band members who qualified for All-State 

Shorewood Band students who qualified for All-State:
  • Leah Degenhardt, Junior, Clarinet, All-State Chamber Orchestra
  • Josephina LaBore, Senior, Bassoon, All-State Concert Band
  • Brandon Tsai, Senior, Oboe, All-State Concert Band
  • Monaka Kakuta, Junior, Percussion, All-State Concert Band
  • Marcus Torzillo, Sophomore, Bass, All-State Jazz Band
  • Gianni Milano, Junior, Trombone, All-State Philharmonic Winds
  • Jonah Loschky, Senior, French Horn, All-State Symphony Orchestra
Shorewood Band students also selected for the Western International Band Clinic:
  • Leah Degenhardt
  • Brandon Tsai
  • Gianni Milano
Shorewood student selected for the Pacific Honor Ensemble in Brisbane, Australia:
  • Leah Degenhardt
Led by Dan Baker, Band Teacher, Shorewood High School


