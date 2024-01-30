Shorewood Band students qualify for All-State, Western International Band Clinic, and Pacific Honor Ensemble in Australia
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Shorewood Band members who qualified for All-State
Shorewood Band students who qualified for All-State:
- Leah Degenhardt, Junior, Clarinet, All-State Chamber Orchestra
- Josephina LaBore, Senior, Bassoon, All-State Concert Band
- Brandon Tsai, Senior, Oboe, All-State Concert Band
- Monaka Kakuta, Junior, Percussion, All-State Concert Band
- Marcus Torzillo, Sophomore, Bass, All-State Jazz Band
- Gianni Milano, Junior, Trombone, All-State Philharmonic Winds
- Jonah Loschky, Senior, French Horn, All-State Symphony Orchestra
