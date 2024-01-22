Supreme Court will not rule on state capital gains tax used to fund school construction
Monday, January 22, 2024
affirmed as constitutional by the state Supreme Court last year.
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider a legal challenge to the measure.
In the program’s first year, nearly $900 million was collected from a thin, ultra-rich sliver of the populace: just 3,765 returns were subject to the tax on extraordinary profits in excess of $250,000 from stock and bond sales.
Those hundreds of millions of dollars will fund school construction, childcare programs, and K-12 education statewide.
