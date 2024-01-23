Beginning Genealogy course from Seattle Genealogical Society
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Seattle Genealogical Society (SGS) Beginning Genealogy Course
Thursdays, February 1 - 29, 2024 1:00pm - 2:30pm Pacific Time
Learn how to successfully conduct, organize and record research for your genealogy.
- How to begin?
- How to evaluate evidence?
- What are the best sources?
- Where are the records - online and off?
- What can DNA tell us?
Weeks 1-4 are online and consist of lecture, discussion and workshop.
Week 5 (optional) includes a library tour and one-on-one research assistance
Class fee $80 (SGS members $60)
