Beginning Genealogy course from Seattle Genealogical Society

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Virtual Seattle Genealogical Society (SGS) Beginning Genealogy Course 
Thursdays, February 1 - 29, 2024 1:00pm - 2:30pm Pacific Time

Learn how to successfully conduct, organize and record research for your genealogy.
  • How to begin?
  • How to evaluate evidence?
  • What are the best sources?
  • Where are the records - online and off?
  • What can DNA tell us?
Weeks 1-4 are online and consist of lecture, discussion and workshop.
Week 5 (optional) includes a library tour and one-on-one research assistance

Class fee $80 (SGS members $60)



Posted by DKH at 2:35 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  