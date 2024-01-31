Lake Forest Park Water District 2023 Water Protector award to Brian Saunders

Customers of Lake Forest Park Water District enjoy untreated well water because they pump from an aquifer that has consistently produced an adequate supply of quality water.





He is a member of the LFP Stewardship Foundation, active with Stream Keepers and until recently was a member of the LFPWD Advisory Committee.





His interest in conservation and understanding of sciences made his contributions to the outreach of LFPWD invaluable. Brian’s talents as an instructor were appreciated with the 4th grade science unit on water that LFPWD is privileged to teach at the local elementary school.









Congratulations Brian! Your continuing engagement, leadership and advocacy for protection of our community’s resources are important, exemplary and inspirational.

LFPWD Commissioners Dave Hammond, Eli Zehner, Bill Donahue, General Manager Alan Kerley, our District staff and community thank Brian for his service.

They value this resource and in an effort to encourage the protection of it, each year the district recognizes someone that has made a prominent effort to protect it.The 2023 award was presented to Brian Saunders “In Recognition of your Efforts to Protect the Environment through Education and Action”Brian Saunders is a Biology instructor at Shoreline and North Seattle College, and brings his expertise in this field to the community that he grew up in.