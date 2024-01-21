Dip with a cause raises money to fight polio

The water was cold but the sun was shining and skies were blue

Photo courtesy LFP Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park picked just the right day for their annual immersion in the icy waters of Lake Washington. They had clear skies and sunshine and temperatures many degrees higher than last week with our arctic freeze.





They had requested cash donations to support the international Rotary project to eradicate polio in the world - and jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Helpline food bank.





They got both.





We are pleased to say that with $418 cash, $100 check and $70 charges, we took in a total of $588 for Polio Plus - and many, many jars of peanut butter to go to North Helpline. LFP Police Chief Mike Harden (center); Mayor Tom French (right)

Photo courtesy LFP Rotary Club

A Shoutout to Robin Roat and her rotary crew, Eldon’s Acorn Catering, Kyle Victor’s Nekter ginger shots, Albertson’s (JP’s wife - Laurel Maher made it happen), Starbucks and our own Lake Forest Park Police !!

Rotary members and LFP police officer under blue skies

Photo courtesy LFP Rotary

What a gorgeous day to dip for a great cause… Saving children from polio!!!







