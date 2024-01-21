Promotions at Shoreline Fire

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Promotions celebrated at Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire recently celebrated almost a dozen promotions.

Six people were promoted into positions vacated when half a dozen officers were sent to paramedic training.

Others had been in acting positions after predecessors retired.

Here are the positions and officers
  • Battalion Chiefs - Jeremiah Ingersoll & Michael Majeed
  • Medical Services Officer - Scott Kim
  • Lieutenants - Michael Mentzos & Joshua Waite
  • Community Services Officer - Wendy Booth
  • Driver Engineers - Jayden Petro, Robert Carrasquillo and Alan Christou
  • Training Captain - Jeremy Jamerson
Shoreline Fire serves Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore


