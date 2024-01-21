Promotions at Shoreline Fire
|Promotions celebrated at Shoreline Fire
Shoreline Fire recently celebrated almost a dozen promotions.
Six people were promoted into positions vacated when half a dozen officers were sent to paramedic training.
Others had been in acting positions after predecessors retired.
Here are the positions and officers
- Battalion Chiefs - Jeremiah Ingersoll & Michael Majeed
- Medical Services Officer - Scott Kim
- Lieutenants - Michael Mentzos & Joshua Waite
- Community Services Officer - Wendy Booth
- Driver Engineers - Jayden Petro, Robert Carrasquillo and Alan Christou
- Training Captain - Jeremy Jamerson
Shoreline Fire serves Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore
