Promotions at Shoreline Fire

Promotions celebrated at Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire recently celebrated almost a dozen promotions.





Six people were promoted into positions vacated when half a dozen officers were sent to paramedic training.





Others had been in acting positions after predecessors retired.





Here are the positions and officers

Battalion Chiefs - Jeremiah Ingersoll & Michael Majeed

Medical Services Officer - Scott Kim

Lieutenants - Michael Mentzos & Joshua Waite

Community Services Officer - Wendy Booth

Driver Engineers - Jayden Petro, Robert Carrasquillo and Alan Christou

Training Captain - Jeremy Jamerson

Shoreline Fire serves Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore







