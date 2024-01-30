Shorewood orchestra students qualify for All-State

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Shorewood orchestra students qualify for All-State
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Shorewood High School Orchestra students who qualified for All-State:
  • Adenson Astillero, Freshman, Viola, All-State Symphony Orchestra
  • Yena Shin, Freshman, Viola, All-State Philharmonic Strings
  • Keiyu Mamiya, Senior, Violin, All-State Chamber Orchestra
  • Kasey Cheung, Sophomore, Violin, All-State Philharmonic Strings
  • Ivy Ren, Freshman, Violin, All-State Chamber Orchestra
Led by Karen Helseth, Orchestra Teacher, Shorewood High School


