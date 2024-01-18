18 members of Shorecrest's DECA Program qualify for State competition

Sunday, January 28, 2024

50 Shorecrest High School DECA program students participated in competition.
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools.

Fifty students in Shorecrest High School's DECA Program recently participated in the first round of DECA competition. The students had a great showing, with 18 qualifying to move on to the state competition.

State qualifiers:
  • Ally Miner, Quick Service Restaurant Individual - 1st Place Winner
  • Aidan Welsh, Restaurant and Food Service Individual - 1st Place Winner
  • Gavin Leptich, Integrated Marketing Project - Product
  • Brayden Reuling, Integrated Marketing Project - Product
  • Abraham Denton, Integrated Marketing Project - Service
  • Luca Stacey, Integrated Marketing Project - Service
  • Lucia Shadduck, Financial Consulting
  • Cadence Rotarius, Business Law & Ethics Team
  • Golha Bozorgi, Business Law & Ethics Team
  • Haneen Faraj, Financial Services Team
  • Megan McMullen, Financial Services Team
  • Zachary Oehler, Hospitality Services Team
  • Vivian Zittle, Hospitality Services Team
  • Kiernan Ledoux, Travel and Tourism Team
  • Kylee Mitchell, Travel and Tourism Team
  • Beatrice De Bakker, Automotive Services Individual
  • Sam Newell, Business Finance Individual
  • Nada Faraj, Quick Service Restaurant Individual
  • Ella Lyons, Quick Service Restaurant Individual
Shorecrest DECA Advisor and Marketing and Business Education Teacher is Dianna Carlson Gonzalez.


