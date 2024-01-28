Pedestrian hit by car on 145th
Sunday, January 28, 2024
|Looking south across NE 145th at Shoreline Fire response
Photo by Bruce Miller
Just before 10:30pm on Saturday, January 27, 2024, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on NE 145th at 30th Ave NE.
|Washington State Patrol has jurisdiction.
Photo by Bruce Miller
Shoreline Fire and Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to the scene. The pedestrian was quickly taken for medical care.
No further information was available as of this writing but both Fire and WSP have been contacted.
--Diane Hettrick
