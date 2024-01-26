Shorecrest wrestlers to meet Shorewood Friday for the Shoreline Cup

Shorecrest wrestler

Shorecrest Athletic Director Alan Bruns reports that the wrestling team has some solid accomplishments during this winter season.





Photo courtesy Shorecrest Athletics

19-4 record. Consistently places top 3 within his weight class at tournaments. Kaiju Fergerson 18-6 1st place at Mariner (12 man bracket)







Come see the wrestling team Friday January 26, 2024 at 7:00pm for the home match against Shorewood, where the Shoreline Cup is on the line!





