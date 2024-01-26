Shorecrest wrestlers to meet Shorewood Friday for the Shoreline Cup

Friday, January 26, 2024

Shorecrest wrestler
Photo courtesy Shorecrest athletics
Shorecrest Athletic Director Alan Bruns reports that the wrestling team has some solid accomplishments during this winter season.

Shorecrest wrestler
Photo courtesy Shorecrest Athletics
  • Carter Nichols 22-4 record. 1st place at Snohomish Panther Classic.
  • Peter Grimm 21-5 record. 1st place at Mariner (15-man bracket) & Fife (16-man bracket)
  • Avi Wylen 19-4 record. Consistently places top 3 within his weight class at tournaments.
  • Kaiju Fergerson 18-6 1st place at Mariner (12 man bracket)

The top performers for the girls wrestling team have been seniors Rebecca Rhodes and Alexa Ruy-Aguilar.
 
Come see the wrestling team Friday January 26, 2024 at 7:00pm for the home match against Shorewood, where the Shoreline Cup is on the line!

