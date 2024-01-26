Shorecrest wrestlers to meet Shorewood Friday for the Shoreline Cup
Friday, January 26, 2024
- Carter Nichols 22-4 record. 1st place at Snohomish Panther Classic.
- Peter Grimm 21-5 record. 1st place at Mariner (15-man bracket) & Fife (16-man bracket)
- Avi Wylen 19-4 record. Consistently places top 3 within his weight class at tournaments.
- Kaiju Fergerson 18-6 1st place at Mariner (12 man bracket)
The top performers for the girls wrestling team have been seniors Rebecca Rhodes and Alexa Ruy-Aguilar.
Come see the wrestling team Friday January 26, 2024 at 7:00pm for the home match against Shorewood, where the Shoreline Cup is on the line!
