HistoryLink.org: Native Americans attack Seattle on January 26, 1856

Friday, January 26, 2024

Artist's depiction of settlers seeking shelter in Seattle blockhouse, 1856
Painting by Emily Inez Denny, Courtesy MOHAI (MP1955.921b)


Native Americans attack Seattle on January 26, 1856.
By Walt Crowley and David Wilma
Posted 2/15/2003

On the morning of January 26, 1856, after months of raids and clashes with federal troops in southern King County and in Thurston County, Native Americans attack Seattle. 

Previously warned by friendly Indians, most settlers had barricaded themselves in a blockhouse. 

The attackers are driven off by artillery fire and by Marines from the U.S. Navy sloop-of-war Decatur, anchored in Elliott Bay. 

Two settlers and an unknown number of raiders perish in the all-day "Battle of Seattle."



Posted by DKH at 10:54 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  