HistoryLink.org: Native Americans attack Seattle on January 26, 1856

Artist's depiction of settlers seeking shelter in Seattle blockhouse, 1856

Painting by Emily Inez Denny, Courtesy MOHAI (MP1955.921b)





Native Americans attack Seattle on January 26, 1856. By Walt Crowley and David Wilma Posted 2/15/2003 HistoryLink.org Essay 5208

On the morning of January 26, 1856, after months of raids and clashes with federal troops in southern King County and in Thurston County, Native Americans attack Seattle.





Previously warned by friendly Indians, most settlers had barricaded themselves in a blockhouse.





The attackers are driven off by artillery fire and by Marines from the U.S. Navy sloop-of-war Decatur, anchored in Elliott Bay.





Two settlers and an unknown number of raiders perish in the all-day "Battle of Seattle."











