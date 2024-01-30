Jobs: WSDOT Construction Compliance Inspector (TE2)

WSDOT









The incumbent is responsible for making independent application of standard engineering procedures and techniques to accomplish a wide variety of work, for completing work assigned in a timely, accurate and professional manner; communicating workload, progress, and achievements; attendance and participation in meetings. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Construction Compliance Inspector (TE2)Bothell, WA- Northwest Region$69,035 - $92,836 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) I-405/SR 167 Program is seeking two professional Transportation Engineers to serve as Construction Compliance Inspectors in Bothell, WA. As a Construction Compliance Inspector, this position will have oversight of Design-Builder activities in the field and compliance documentation activities, project inspection, materials testing and project administration.