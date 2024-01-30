Jobs: WSDOT Construction Compliance Inspector (TE2)

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

WSDOT
Construction Compliance Inspector (TE2)
Bothell, WA- Northwest Region
$69,035 - $92,836 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) I-405/SR 167 Program is seeking two professional Transportation Engineers to serve as Construction Compliance Inspectors in Bothell, WA. As a Construction Compliance Inspector, this position will have oversight of Design-Builder activities in the field and compliance documentation activities, project inspection, materials testing and project administration. 

The incumbent is responsible for making independent application of standard engineering procedures and techniques to accomplish a wide variety of work, for completing work assigned in a timely, accurate and professional manner; communicating workload, progress, and achievements; attendance and participation in meetings. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

