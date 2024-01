King County Elections mails ballots for February 12 Special Election

On Wednesday, King County Elections (KCE) mailed ballots to just over 150,000 voters across five districts for the February 12, 2024 Special Election. King County Elections is projecting 32% turnout for this election.











Voting in the KCD election began on Tuesday, January 23, and will continue until Election Day, February 12. Voters must return separate ballots for each election. For more information about the KCD election, visit kingcd.org/vote

Ballots should arrive to voters’ mailboxes by Monday, January 29. If a voter believes they should have received a ballot but did not, they should call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).Voters can also check our online ballot tracker and sign up for ballot alerts to get text or email notification of their ballot’s progress through the process, from mailed to counted. Voters who run into an issue with their signature will also receive an alert that additional action is needed for their vote to count.The deadline to register to vote online or by mail for this election is Monday, February 5. Voters may register or update their registration in person until 8pm on Election Day. KCE will provide in person service , including providing replacement ballots and assistive voting devices for those with disabilities, at KCE Headquarters in Renton Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, February 12. Or voters may place them in a secure ballot drop box until 8pm sharp on Election Day. 18 ballot drop boxes are open for this election, including all within 3-miles of a participating jurisdiction.