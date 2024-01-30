Shorewood wrestling defeats Shorecrest to take back the Spartan Cup

The Stormrays Take the Cup

Photo by Kristi Lin

By Tricia Norton By Tricia Norton





It was the third match in five days for the Stormrays boys who had added two makeup matches due to the ice and freezing temperatures the week before. But they came out looking ready to wrestle.



The match started with an emotional 3-2 victory for Masa Taura of Shorewood, who was immediately leaving the school to fly to the funeral of a family friend.





Taura’s victory set the tone for the evening. It was full of close, intense matches. Kenneth Adams of Shorecrest couldn’t pin senior Rock Harris, but finished with a minor decision.





Stormray Sky Klein then pinned freshman Jakob Grimm in the second period.





Stormray Mascot on Scot Turf

Photo by Kristi Lin

At 150 lbs, James Nottingham refused to give up a pin to Owen Watson of Shorecrest who won in a 10-6 decision.





Shorewood then dropped two in a row to the Scots, a pin by senior Peter Grimm and a decision by Fletcher Musgrove.





In the heavier weights, the Stormrays picked up 3 wins, pins by Mak Kanzler and Zo Ayers and a forfeit for Ben Jenkins. Carter Nichols of Shorecrest defeated Isaac Liljegren, but couldn’t get a pin.



As the match moved back to the light weights, the Stormrays picked up four successive wins to clinch the match. Freshman Finn Greenleaf won by forfeit, Eli Jeppsen by decision, and freshmen Emi Olivera and Matbeal Dinka picked up pins to add to their records.





“We’re bringing this back home,” said Coach Derek Norton to his gathered team as they celebrated together.





State Champion Hunter Tibodeau (left) came back to cheer on the Stormrays

Photo by Kristi Lin

Shorewood 49 - Shorecrest 18 @ SW

*Match began at 132 pounds



106: Finn Greenleaf (SW) win by forfeit

113: Emi Olivera (SW) pinned Graham Grabow 1:03

120: Eli Jeppsen dec. over Neta Navot 5-2

126: Matbeal Dinka pinned Laith Salem 5:36

*132: Masa Taura (SW) dec. over Avi Wylen 3-2

138: Kenneth Adams (SC) dec. Rock Harris 9-4

144: Sky Klein (SW) pinned Jakob Grimm 2:21

150: Owen Watson (SC) decision over James Nottingham 10-6

157: Peter Grimm (SC) pinned Oli Dalan 1:58

165: Fletcher Musgrove (SC) decision over Brennan Carl 11-3

175: Mak Kanzler (SW) pinned Devin Montague 1:22

190: Carter Nichols (SC) decision over Isaac Liljegren 5-0

215: Zo Ayers (SW) pinned Gabe King 1:44

285: Ben Jenkins (SW) win by forfeit





The Stormrays entered Scot territory on Friday night, January 26, 2024 in an attempt to claim back the Spartan Cup. While Shorewood has won the cup 11 times in the past 14 years, the 2022 and 2023 matches both went to the Scots.