The Lady Demands Satisfaction opens February 2, 2024 at the Phoenix Theatre

Tickets are now on sale for The Lady Demands Satisfaction by Arthur M Jolly, Directed by Eric Lewis, opening Friday February 2, 2024.

When a young maiden who has never touched a sword learns she must defend her inheritance in a duel, she struggles with a milksop suitor, a servant girl posing as a Prussian fencing master, the actual Prussian fencing master who believes he is there to marry her, a stodgy lord, and her domineering aunt – the finest blade anywhere - to save her house and lands.







Phoenix Theater is located in Firdale Village, directly north of NW Shoreline, 9673 Firdale ave, Edmonds, WA 98020

















Be among the first to see this new comedy first produced in 2019 - and get your tickets now because productions tend to sell out.