The Lady Demands Satisfaction opens February 2, 2024 at the Phoenix Theatre

Tickets are now on sale for The Lady Demands Satisfaction by Arthur M Jolly, Directed by Eric Lewis, opening Friday February 2, 2024.

When a young maiden who has never touched a sword learns she must defend her inheritance in a duel, she struggles with a milksop suitor, a servant girl posing as a Prussian fencing master, the actual Prussian fencing master who believes he is there to marry her, a stodgy lord, and her domineering aunt – the finest blade anywhere - to save her house and lands.





















Be among the first to see this new comedy first produced in 2019 - and get your tickets now because productions tend to sell out.