The Lady Demands Satisfaction opens February 2, 2024 at the Phoenix Theatre
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Be among the first to see this new comedy first produced in 2019 - and get your tickets now because productions tend to sell out.
When a young maiden who has never touched a sword learns she must defend her inheritance in a duel, she struggles with a milksop suitor, a servant girl posing as a Prussian fencing master, the actual Prussian fencing master who believes he is there to marry her, a stodgy lord, and her domineering aunt – the finest blade anywhere - to save her house and lands.
Phoenix Theater is located in Firdale Village, directly north of NW Shoreline, 9673 Firdale ave, Edmonds, WA 98020
